State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 241.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $126.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.66. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $2,841,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,886 shares of company stock worth $9,272,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

