State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 233.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $69.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $1,060,788.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $55,041.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,146.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,076 shares of company stock worth $2,934,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

