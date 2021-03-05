State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,895,145.56. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $1,024,229.77. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,629 shares of company stock worth $3,386,196. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of CWST opened at $61.42 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $63.58. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

