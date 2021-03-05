State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 181.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Insmed by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $3,728,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Insmed by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 9.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,952.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,674. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

