State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.32 Million Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESE opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.50. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

