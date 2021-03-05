Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $102.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Shares of SBUX opened at $104.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 136.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $110.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

