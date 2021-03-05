Stantec (NYSE:STN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Get Stantec alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.96.

NYSE:STN opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. Stantec has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,617,000 after buying an additional 2,867,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,385,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Stantec by 94.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after buying an additional 459,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,884,000 after acquiring an additional 381,486 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Read More: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.