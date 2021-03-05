Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Barrington Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE:SXI opened at $100.74 on Monday. Standex International has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standex International will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,217 shares of company stock valued at $740,684. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,483,000 after purchasing an additional 55,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 400,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 54,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Standex International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

