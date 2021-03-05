Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,538 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 335.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standard Motor Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

