Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $260.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.17.

SQ stock opened at $218.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 346.69, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.27. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,030 shares of company stock worth $266,669,240 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Square by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

