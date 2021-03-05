Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Reduced by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $211.36 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.69, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,183,030 shares of company stock worth $266,669,240. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.