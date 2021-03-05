Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.49.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.31. 42,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,567. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.07, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,232.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $514,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,199,000 after buying an additional 337,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Splunk by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after buying an additional 602,881 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

