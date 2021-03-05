Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Lessened by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,199,000 after buying an additional 337,942 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,088,905 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,856,000 after purchasing an additional 124,336 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,027,194 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Splunk by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,021,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $173,543,000 after purchasing an additional 272,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $139.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.49.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $913,093.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,091,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

