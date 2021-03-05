Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Mizuho lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

