Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at DA Davidson

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.60.

TSE:TOY opened at C$38.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.14. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$9.73 and a 12 month high of C$39.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.98.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

