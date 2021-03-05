Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Spin Master from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. Spin Master has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $31.40.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

