Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Spin Master from C$36.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.60.

Spin Master stock opened at C$38.13 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$9.73 and a 12 month high of C$39.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.98.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

