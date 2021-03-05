Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Up 54.3% in February

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the January 28th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,838,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SPMTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 902,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,767. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Spearmint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.36.
About Spearmint Resources
