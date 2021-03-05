SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Stock Position Decreased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.29% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after buying an additional 80,220 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SLY opened at $90.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.52.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.