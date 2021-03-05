SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,870 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $86,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,661,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $159.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

