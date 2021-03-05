SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Position Trimmed by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,266 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares accounts for about 1.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,386 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 471.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 113,682 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. 155,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,240. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

