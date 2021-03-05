Sovarnum Capital L.P. Takes Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,268,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.91. 78,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.06. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.