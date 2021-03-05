Sovarnum Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 108,000 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 108,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. Bank of America comprises 2.3% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,941,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,106 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,723,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,422,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $322.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $37.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

