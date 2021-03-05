Sovarnum Capital L.P. Invests $2.16 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Netflix by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $507.87. The stock had a trading volume of 30,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.07. The company has a market cap of $224.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

