Sovarnum Capital L.P. Invests $1.16 Million in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,504,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,155,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,544,000 after purchasing an additional 157,689 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $69,847,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.54. 1,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,352. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

