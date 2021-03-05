Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.71

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.71 and last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Southside Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

In related news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 4,558 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $156,977.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,552.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,690,000 after buying an additional 189,404 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

