Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Trading Down 7.3%

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)’s stock price was down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.08 and last traded at $71.40. Approximately 1,899,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,110,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $2,270,589.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,600,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,878,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,534 shares of company stock valued at $33,422,754. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $7,967,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 421,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after purchasing an additional 69,834 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Company Profile (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

