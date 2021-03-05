South State CORP. Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

South State CORP. reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Allstate by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after acquiring an additional 854,644 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in The Allstate by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after acquiring an additional 801,083 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The Allstate by 6,344.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after acquiring an additional 623,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,283,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,091,000 after acquiring an additional 520,089 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL opened at $110.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.27. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $112.90.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.