South State CORP. Sells 264 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

South State CORP. decreased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 33,216 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.31.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

