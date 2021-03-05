South State CORP. Sells 1,723 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

South State CORP. reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,340,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after buying an additional 568,835 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after buying an additional 509,205 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after buying an additional 506,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 774,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after buying an additional 435,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $979,433.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

