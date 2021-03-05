South State CORP. Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after buying an additional 404,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,007,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,152,000 after buying an additional 63,527 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after buying an additional 254,967 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 792,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $296.87 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $302.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

