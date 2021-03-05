Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Short Interest Update

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SLRK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. Solera National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

