Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.63. 569,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

SLNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

