Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.50.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Solar Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

SLRC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. Solar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after purchasing an additional 229,835 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

