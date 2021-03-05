Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $217.00

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $217.00 and last traded at $217.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Soitec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)

Soitec SA designs and produces semiconductor materials in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides RFeSI-SOI for enhanced signal integrity substrates for LTE and LTE-advanced front-end module ICs; iFEM-SOI substrates for Wi-Fi, Internet of Things, and other consumer applications; and HR-SOI products.

