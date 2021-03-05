SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 388,200 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 28th total of 579,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

OTCMKTS:SFTBF traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,621. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average is $72.52. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

