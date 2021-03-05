Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

SWBI stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. 83,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,235. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $842.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,926.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $55,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,734 shares of company stock valued at $410,390. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

