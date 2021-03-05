Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

SWBI traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 87,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,235. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $869.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $23.57.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $55,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,734 shares of company stock valued at $410,390. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

