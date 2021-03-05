SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. SmileDirectClub updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SDC traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.34. 624,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,345,007. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

SDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other SmileDirectClub news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 66.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

