SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives $43.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGH. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.68. 303,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,371. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.97. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $536,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,263.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,108,542 shares of company stock worth $85,030,505. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SMART Global by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SMART Global by 284.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.