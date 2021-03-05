Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.74

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$31.74 and last traded at C$29.90, with a volume of 108932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.00.

ZZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.

About Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

