Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Short Interest Update

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 512,400 shares, an increase of 156.6% from the January 28th total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,562.0 days.

SVKEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SVKEF opened at $11.81 on Friday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

