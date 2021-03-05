Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €104.89 ($123.40).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €111.90 ($131.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. Sixt has a 12 month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 12 month high of €114.60 ($134.82). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €88.11. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.