Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

Shares of SIX opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $48.77.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. The business’s revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

