Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €128.50 ($151.18).

Shares of WAF stock opened at €137.45 ($161.71) on Thursday. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €141.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €107.93.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

