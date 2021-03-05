Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.27.

SLAB stock opened at $139.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.16. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.57, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716 in the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 36.5% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 92,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

