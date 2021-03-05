Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.27.
SLAB stock opened at $139.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.16. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.57, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716 in the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 36.5% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 92,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
