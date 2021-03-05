Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Short Interest Update

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the January 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.24.

Signature Bank stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,025. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $231.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.59.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

