Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 20,822.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,291,000 after acquiring an additional 721,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sony by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,728,000 after acquiring an additional 399,314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sony by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,385,000 after acquiring an additional 154,649 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 287,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Sony by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 97,636 shares during the period. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

SNE opened at $101.84 on Friday. Sony Co. has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $118.50. The company has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.16.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

