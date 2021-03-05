Sigma Planning Corp Takes $223,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,568 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Shares of BR stock opened at $139.17 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.