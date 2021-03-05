Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 2,633 Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.22% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,993,000.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSL opened at $88.40 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average is $85.68.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.